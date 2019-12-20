Global  

20,000 pounds of seized cocaine offloaded in San Diego

The U.S. Coast Guard dropped off 20,000 pounds of cocaine that they seized during operations in the Pacific Ocean.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coast Guard brings $338M of seized cocaine to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drug Runners Try To Escape Coast Guard [Video]Drug Runners Try To Escape Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. (Video courtesy the U.S. Coast Guard)

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:58Published

Coast Guard Shows Off 18,000 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized From Pacific Ocean [Video]Coast Guard Shows Off 18,000 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized From Pacific Ocean

The haul is worth $312 million. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:27Published

