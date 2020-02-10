Masked Men Speed Away from Jewelry Store

Global  

Occurred on January 29, 2020 / Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK Info from Licensor: An alleged robbery occurred outside of a jewelry store in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

This video shows the getaway car speed off after men carrying full bags in black masks enter the vehicle.

This incident happened on 29th of January 2020 around 3o clock.
