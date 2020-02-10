FPV Drone Zooms through Waterfall Dive

Global  

Occurred on February 10, 2020 / Blue Mountains, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I've been flying FPV for around 4-5 months.

Just a few hours before I was due at work on the day, my job was called off due to the heavy rainfall/damage we had experienced over the past few days.

I decided to make use of the time, and take up the opportunity to attempt my first ever 'dive' with my Quad (FPV Drone).

The first thing that came to mind was what kind of waterfalls the previous rainfall had opened up.

Surely enough, I was not disappointed when I took the 20 minute walk down the muddy steps to a lookout in Wentworth Falls, Blue Mountains NSW.

I managed to succeed multiple dives and couldn't be happier.

I was able to return home with all of my gear to get editing."
