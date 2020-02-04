'The world is looking at New Hampshire': Sanders

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg made their closing pitches to voters as the front-runners in New Hampshire on Monday, with an energized Senator Amy Klobuchar gaining ground.

Buttigieg and Sanders, who emerged first and second in delegates in the debut nominating contest in Iowa last week, face eight rivals in Tuesday's vote in New Hampshire, including Klobuchar, who has pulled into third place in two polls.

The man they are all seeking to take on in the November election, Republican President Donald Trump, will try to command the national spotlight with a campaign rally of his own on Monday night in Manchester.