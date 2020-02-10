Global  

Detroit Students Become IRS-Certified Tax Preparers

Students from Southeastern and Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior High School can now offer free help to their neighbors since they have become IRS-certified tax preparers.

Katie Johnston reports.
