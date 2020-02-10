Global  

'No Visible Signs Of Trauma': Skier Found Dead At Breckenridge

A 56-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing at the bottom of a ski trail at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday.

Officials say the skier was found in a creek bed, covered in snow, on an ungroomed trail.

There were no visible signs of trauma.

Katie Johnston reports.
