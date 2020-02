New Initiative Aimed At Rewarding Perfect Attendance At School Faces Backlash From Parents 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:41s - Published Cleve Bryan reports. Cleve Bryan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Initiative Aimed At Rewarding Perfect Attendance At School Faces Backlash From Parents COMING UP ON "EYEWITNESS NEWS"AT 5:00 NEW BACK TO YOU.NOW IN SOUTH JERSEY ANDNEW INITIATIVE AIMED ATREWARDING PERFECT ATTENDANCEAT SCHOOL IS FACING BACKLASH."EYEWITNESS NEWS", NEW JERSEYREPORTER CLEVE BRYAN LIVE INHAMILTON TOWNSHIP WITH THEVERY LATEST FOR US, CLEVE.REPORTER: SCHOOL OFFICIALSHERE IN HAMILTON TOWNSHIPMERCER COUNTY OF BEEN TRYINGTO MANY COMPANY UP WITHCREATIVE WAYS HOW TO IMPROVEATTENDANCE THROUGHOUT THEIRDISTRICT.SO THEY DESIGNED A SYSTEM OFREWARDS INLY BUT SOME PARENTSHERE AT YARDVILLE ELEMENTARYSCHOOL SAY SOME KIDS ARE BEINGLEFT OUT FOR SOMETHING THEYCANNOT CONTROL WHICH ISGETTING SICK.ALL THIS STARTED TO COME TOATTENTION LAST WEEK WHEN ALETTER SENT OUT TO PARENTSABOUT A SCHOOL ATTENDANCEDANCE THAT WAS HAPPENING AS APART TO REWARD THOSE STUDENTSWHO ADD GREAT ATTENDANCE ORPERFECT ATTENDANCE FOR PASTMONTH.OTHER STUDENTS WERE NOTALLOWED TO GO.SUPERINTENDENT EXPLAINS THATMOYLY INCENTIVE PROGRAM LIKETHIS MIGHT WORK BETTER THENONE PERFECT PER ATTENDANCEAWARD YOU CAN STILL BEINGCELEBRATED THE NEXT M PARENTSHERE AT YARDVILLE INPARTICULAR SAY KIDS CANNOTCONTROL WHEN THEY GET SICK.THEY GET LEFT OUT FROM DOINGSOMETHING FUN BECAUSE OFUNINTENTIONALLY MISSINGSCHOOL, AND IT IS JUST NOTFAIR.WE WERE UP UPSET FORYOUNGER KIDS.THEY DON'T UNDERSTAND.THERE IS REASONS WHY SOMEONECOULD BE FORCE TODD STAY HOME.THEY ARE NOT SUPPOSE TODD COMETO SCHOOL SICK.WHILE IT IS ONE TIME A MONTHTHEY GET TO PARTY AND DO ALITTLE THING FOR A YOUNGERGROUP OF KIDS THEY DON'TUNDERSTAND WHY THEY ARE BEINGLEFT OUT.REPORTER: I REACHED OUT TOTHE SUPERINTENDENT FOR THESCHOOL DISTRICT HERE COME.COMING UP LATER WE WILL HAVEHIS RESPONSE AND HOW HE ISRESPOND TO GO PARENTS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Lockport 10th grader bowls perfect game Peyton Anderson tallied a perfect 300 for the Lions-- that's twelve consecutive strikes-- to lead the Lions over the previously-undefeated Niagara Falls Wolverines. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:51Published 3 days ago How parents saved a local basketball referee's life Benjy Bluman is a local basketball referee. He's been doing it for 44 years, simply because he loves the game. At a December game, he collapsed and stopped breathing until parents in the stands stepped.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:58Published 4 days ago