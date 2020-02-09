‘Super Bowl for Dogs’ Returns to New York City 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:33s - Published ‘Super Bowl for Dogs’ Returns to New York City Show host Jenny Taft told Cheddar that the biggest event in canine competitions is a culmination of a dog's "whole life" of work to compete for Best in Show.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jen Robertson RT @cheddar: Paw-some News🐶 The @WKCDOGS has returned to @TheGarden once again for its 144th year. https://t.co/rRUhvUZ9Wi 42 minutes ago Cheddar🧀 Paw-some News🐶 The @WKCDOGS has returned to @TheGarden once again for its 144th year. https://t.co/rRUhvUZ9Wi 46 minutes ago . RT @BenVolin: Final thoughts from #SBLIV: *Even if Brady returns to Pats, the Chiefs are the new AFC Alpha Dogs *Pocket QBs going the wa… 6 days ago Ben Volin Final thoughts from #SBLIV: *Even if Brady returns to Pats, the Chiefs are the new AFC Alpha Dogs *Pocket QBs go… https://t.co/LvGwxBkaoJ 6 days ago