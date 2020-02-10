Curb Your Enthusiasm S10E05 Insufficient Praise 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:46s - Published Curb Your Enthusiasm S10E05 Insufficient Praise Curb Your Enthusiasm 10x05 Insufficient Praise - Next on Season 10 Episode 5 Promo trailer - HBO Directed by Jeff Schaffer Written by Larry David & Jeff Schaffer Air Date February 16, 2020 Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Larry David as... Larry David, living the good life out in Los Angeles and stumbling through one faux-pas after another. 0

