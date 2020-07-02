Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TechByte: Valentine Day- 02/07/2020

TechByte: Valentine Day- 02/07/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
TechByte: Valentine Day- 02/07/2020

TechByte: Valentine Day- 02/07/2020

TechByte informs us of apps that may help you find a great date for Valentine's Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TechByte: Valentine Day- 02/07/2020

If you're looking for a date for valentine's day, technology can make it happen.

You have plenty of smartphone apps to choose from to help you find the right match.

Let's take a look at some of them.

I'm emily cassulo, and this is tech byte.

Dating apps for valentine's day / tech byte thanks to technology, finding a date for valentine's day is right at your fingertips.

It's as easy as downloading an app on your phone.

You can match with someone who has similar interests, and take your time coming up with the perfect icebreaker.

One popular app where you can do just that is tinder.

Just make a profile, and upload some pictures of yourself to get started.

You can swipe right to say you're interested in someone, and swipe left if you're not.

If both of you swipe right, it's a match!

Another popular app is bumble.

It's very similar to tinder where you swipe left or right, but you can also add in fun facts about yourself.

What's different with bumble, is if you match with someone, the lady has to initiate the conversation first.

The hinge app is another way to meet singles.

This one's a little different than the other ones though.

It sets conversation prompts, so you can start a convo without all the pressure.

Dating can already be intimidating enough as it is.

Emily cassulo / tech byte and those just some of the dating apps out there.

A lot of popular dating websites - like eharmony and match - have phone apps as well.

Just choose the one that works best for you, depending on what you're looking for.

Good luck!

I'm emily cassulo, and that's this week's




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.