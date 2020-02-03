Coronavirus nurses in protective clothing dance with quarantined patients in Wuhan

Coronavirus nurses in protective clothing danced with their patients at Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Centre - a makeshift hospital for quarantining patients on Monday (February 10).

In the video, dozens of patients with mild symptoms wearing masks and several medical workers in protective clothing, glasses and masks danced with music together at the hall of the makeshift hospital.

According to the chief nurse, patients did not have any entertainment activities so they were depressed and worried about their conditions.

In order to make them happy and recover faster, the medical staff led the patients to dance.