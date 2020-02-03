Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus nurses in protective clothing dance with quarantined patients in Wuhan

Coronavirus nurses in protective clothing dance with quarantined patients in Wuhan

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus nurses in protective clothing dance with quarantined patients in Wuhan

Coronavirus nurses in protective clothing dance with quarantined patients in Wuhan

Coronavirus nurses in protective clothing danced with their patients at Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Centre - a makeshift hospital for quarantining patients on Monday (February 10).

In the video, dozens of patients with mild symptoms wearing masks and several medical workers in protective clothing, glasses and masks danced with music together at the hall of the makeshift hospital.

According to the chief nurse, patients did not have any entertainment activities so they were depressed and worried about their conditions.

In order to make them happy and recover faster, the medical staff led the patients to dance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thepapercn

The Paper 澎湃新闻 Taking off their face masks and protective clothing, three nurses in Shanghai enjoy glutinous rice***on Lantern… https://t.co/L46j016VX9 3 days ago

greta5188

greta5188 #coronaviruses #coronavirus #2019_nCoV #nCoV #nCoV19 The faces on front line of anti-virus. The nurses and doctors… https://t.co/S6A6azkrRN 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indonesian officials begin transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan [Video]Indonesian officials begin transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan

Indonesian officials undergo transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak. The drill sees a team in protective clothing embark the ship and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:19Published

Family document what life is like in city near Wuhan during coronavirus outbreak [Video]Family document what life is like in city near Wuhan during coronavirus outbreak

A local resident documents what life is like in a city near Wuhan during coronavirus outbreak. The video, filmed in the city of Yichang in Hubei Province on Monday (February 3), shows Walmart..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.