Utica budget proposal sent to council

Term in nov.

2019.

The city of utica's proposed budget is now in the hands of the common council.

The city's board of estimate-and- apportionment voted this morning....to send mayor robert palmieri's proposed 2020-2021 city budget to the council.

The proposed 72.5 million dollar budget comes with a 1.9 percent tax increase.

The mayor says the reason for the increase is rising costs in healthcare, pensions, and public safety.

Priorities for this years budget include improvements in infrastructure, and investments in public safety.

Each year...the mayor's budget proposal must be presented to the utica common council by february 20th....so now the council gets the budget...10 days early.

A city budget must be