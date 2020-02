2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards Highlights

From Adam Sandler’s hilarious acceptance speech to a musical tribute to Laura Dern, ET Canada brings you all of the highlights from the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The Farewell took the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, while crime drama Uncut...

Also reported by • Just Jared

Awards season is in full swing and we're almost at its peak (aka 2020 Oscars). But first, let's honor...