Oscars viewership hits all-time low

Hollywood’s biggest night saw its biggest drop ever in ratings.

Sunday’s Academy Awards broadcast was seen by an average of just 26.3 million people, an all-time low for the show, and a drop of 20% from a year ago.

That's according to ABC, which aired the annual ceremony.

This year's awards went without a host for a second year in a row, but packed in the star power with musical performances from the likes of Janelle Monae and Eminem as well as past hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock.

But the big names - which also included winners such as Brad Pitt and Renee Zellweger - did little to lure more viewers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was widely criticized before and during the show for the lack of female representation in the best director category, as well as the inclusion of just one person of color among the 20 acting nominees.

The dip in the ratings may also be attributed to an industry-wide trend away from broadcast TV.