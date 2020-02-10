Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Officers Shot, 1 Person Killed At Arkansas Walmart

2 Officers Shot, 1 Person Killed At Arkansas Walmart

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
2 Officers Shot, 1 Person Killed At Arkansas Walmart

2 Officers Shot, 1 Person Killed At Arkansas Walmart

Officers were responding to a call of a man &quot;making threats&quot; at the Forrest City, Arkansas, store when he reportedly opened fire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

shorenewsbeacon

Shore News Beacon Dover PD investigating fatal shooting where 5 were shot The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting th… https://t.co/HJuXX9xPJo 43 minutes ago

klstnews

KLST TV Two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in eastern Ar… https://t.co/SYMrFHBNAW 1 hour ago

ksannews

KSAN News Two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in eastern Ar… https://t.co/g3W0T9gl4m 1 hour ago

GunVAupdates

GVAU 1 killed in a shooting in Guntersville, Alabama https://t.co/uUrwAp3Gin 3 hours ago

SMcK17

Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed during a shooting at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas.… https://t.co/emvisTEg45 4 hours ago

my44news

44News Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed during a shooting at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas. https://t.co/Jw3Ffq3vAO 4 hours ago

oanow

Opelika-Auburn News Officers in Alabama shot and killed a suspect during a domestic-related call early Monday morning, according to new… https://t.co/JazX5Z3Gc9 4 hours ago

wvua23

WVUA 23 Marshall County deputies and police from Albertville, Boaz and Douglas were involved in the shooting just outside A… https://t.co/R9Viq9zbRE 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.