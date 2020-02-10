Global  

Must-See Moments From The 2020 Oscars

From Brad Pitt’s big Oscar win to Joaquin Phoenix’s emotional acceptance speech, we’re breaking down all of the must-see moments from the 2020 Academy Awards.
Oscars 2020: "Parasite" wins Best Picture, more historic moments

The 92nd Academy Awards were all about historic moments and tackling recent controversy. The South...
CBS News - Published

Happy tears, hugs and champagne: Every emotional moment we witnessed behind the scenes at the 2020 Oscars

We saw it all! Be the first to know what happened off-camera in the emotional moments after Oscar...
USATODAY.com - Published


ET's Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Oscar Moments [Video]ET's Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Oscar Moments

Kevin Frazier talked to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about the history-making show.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:05Published

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone but not without several memorable moments.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

