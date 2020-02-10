Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mindy Kaling Gets Camera Ready for the Oscars

Mindy Kaling Gets Camera Ready for the Oscars

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 09:07s - Published < > Embed
Mindy Kaling Gets Camera Ready for the Oscars

Mindy Kaling Gets Camera Ready for the Oscars

Oscars presenter, 'Late Night' writer and star Mindy Kaling invites Vanity Fair inside her home while she gets ready for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Watch as Mindy and her team of stylists, hair and makeup artists elevate her look for Hollywood’s biggest night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Mindy Kaling Gets Glam for the Oscars | Camera Ready | Vanity Fair https://t.co/0xZLhjXnh3 https://t.co/83F47guaIT 2 hours ago

JosphineMamdouh

جوزفين Mindy Kaling Gets Camera Ready for the Oscars | Vanity Fair https://t.co/c9q3neBkse 4 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight Mindy Kaling Gets Camera Ready for the Oscars | Vanity Fair https://t.co/H7op6LmTqX via @YouTube 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.