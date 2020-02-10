Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Returned movie

The Returned movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
The Returned movie

The Returned movie

The Returned movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: South America, 1919.

The indigenous peoples of the Guarani tribe have either fled, been exterminated or recuded to servitude.

Julia, the wife of a landowner, gives birth to her third dead child.

Desperate, she begs Kerana, her Indian maid, to bring him back to life.

The creature returns, but not alone.

Director: Laura Casabe Writers: Laura Casabe, Lisandro Colaberardino, Paulo Soria Stars: Alberto Ajaka, Edgardo Castro, Javier Drolas Genre: Drama, Horror
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bradley Cooper Sports a Thin Mustache While Filming 'Nightmare Alley' with Rooney Mara

Bradley Cooper is sporting new facial hair on the set of his upcoming movie Nightmare Alley! The...
Just Jared - Published

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest movie 'disaster': 'Shallow Hal'

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest movie regret, playing Rosemary in "Shallow Hal."
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Miss_BaileyMae

Bailey Martens @marissabirnie and I were filing our Senate debate coverage when a movie theatre decided they made too much popcorn… https://t.co/q76PFg6Vi6 46 minutes ago

novaaaacc

|||||xx||||| I returned all my books to the library and I don't want to do hw or watch a movie. I wish I had a book rn 2 hours ago

thelocalfreq

The Local Frequency ⚡️ 🚨PREMIERE: FRESH VIOLET - CHERRY [VIDEO]🚨 With the success of her recent single 'Cherry' @yungfreshvizzy has retur… https://t.co/ShBh5O4KuP 5 hours ago

ResistanceSean

Resistance RT @070180: Yahya is playing the baby who was stolen (and returned) in the first movie. 6 hours ago

knightrider2007

Richard A Murray @davideoleary I guess for budget costs, they used a shot of his cameo to observe an alien walking past him in PBB,… https://t.co/edixutBYpK 7 hours ago

thequeenroyal

scHoolGirL Q 💫✨ RT @Commerce_Alphas: ❄️COLD WAR HAS RETURNED! ❄️ The biggest Step Show & After Party in the state of Texas! We bringing out every school… 7 hours ago

shibuyasmash

shibuyasmash 💖 ・Miracle Yeah I didn’t like that OFA was returned by the miracle of the Vestiges but Horikoshi said the movie need… https://t.co/ppV7UZ2yiW 9 hours ago

StockingsHD

Stockings HD Olivia Grace #lingerie in movie https://t.co/rEykg2ejDI Nikolas has just returned home from jet setting abroad so it's no surprise that he' 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Frozen 2 movie clip - Elsa Tames The Nokk, The Water Spirit [Video]Frozen 2 movie clip - Elsa Tames The Nokk, The Water Spirit

Frozen 2 movie clip - Elsa Tames The Nokk, The Water Spirit

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:40Published

Frozen 2 movie clip - Elsa saves Arendelle [Video]Frozen 2 movie clip - Elsa saves Arendelle

Frozen 2 movie clip - Elsa saves Arendelle

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.