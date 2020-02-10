The Returned movie
The Returned movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: South America, 1919.
The indigenous peoples of the Guarani tribe have either fled, been exterminated or recuded to servitude.
Julia, the wife of a landowner, gives birth to her third dead child.
Desperate, she begs Kerana, her Indian maid, to bring him back to life.
The creature returns, but not alone.
Director: Laura Casabe
Writers: Laura Casabe, Lisandro Colaberardino, Paulo Soria
Stars: Alberto Ajaka, Edgardo Castro, Javier Drolas
Genre: Drama, Horror