Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harrison Central’s Gino Johnson signs with Alcorn State

Harrison Central’s Gino Johnson signs with Alcorn State

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Harrison Central’s Gino Johnson signs with Alcorn State

Harrison Central’s Gino Johnson signs with Alcorn State

National Signing Day may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the moment has passed at Harrison Central.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Harrison Central’s Gino Johnson signs with Alcorn State

National signing day may have - come and gone... but that - doesn't - mean the moment has passed at - harrison central.

- this afternoon... out-going - senior defensive back gino- johnson - signed his national letter of - intent... with alcorn state.- in 20-19... johnson anchored th- red rebel secondary with- 37 total tackles... to go along- with more than 700 career - rushing yards... and three- touchdowns.

- and what a week it's been for - the future brave... having take- his - official visit just last- friday... before committing on- sunday... and then putting pen- to paper today.

- johnson could've gone the ju-co- route... but says he's all- in on lorman.

- - "my parents, they wanted me to go here - so bad.

And i mean i agree with- them.

But they basically told m- the same thing i was- thinking, like cut out the- middle man.

Just if the point i- to go division i, go division i- when you can."

"i met with coach mcnair and coach - - - - mcnair watched his film and we- sat down and talked and a lot o- these guys will do the- plus and minuses of differenty- places they've got an - - - - opportunity and he has way more- pluses when it goes to alcorn - state than he did anywhere- else."

Johnson also brings an off- - - - - the-field presence to alcorn- state... with a 3.4 g-p-a...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BennieChestang

Bennie Chestang RT @TheJeffTakeWXXV: Packed house at Harrison Central for Gino Johnson and his signature with Alcorn State https://t.co/LcAHsgeqck 2 days ago

MorrowVince

Vince Morrow RT @TheJeffTakeWXXV: Harrison Central's Gino Johnson choosing the 4-year college plan by signing with Alcorn State on Friday (@Harrison_PR… 3 days ago

TheJeffTakeWXXV

Jeff Haeger Harrison Central's Gino Johnson choosing the 4-year college plan by signing with Alcorn State on Friday (… https://t.co/aoPp6ufy7Q 3 days ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Harrison Central’s Gino Johnson signs with Alcorn State https://t.co/RvrGbkBISG https://t.co/me3yzY2LKF 3 days ago

TheJeffTakeWXXV

Jeff Haeger Packed house at Harrison Central for Gino Johnson and his signature with Alcorn State https://t.co/LcAHsgeqck 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.