Harrison Central’s Gino Johnson signs with Alcorn State

National signing day may have - come and gone... but that - doesn't - mean the moment has passed at - harrison central.

- this afternoon... out-going - senior defensive back gino- johnson - signed his national letter of - intent... with alcorn state.- in 20-19... johnson anchored th- red rebel secondary with- 37 total tackles... to go along- with more than 700 career - rushing yards... and three- touchdowns.

- and what a week it's been for - the future brave... having take- his - official visit just last- friday... before committing on- sunday... and then putting pen- to paper today.

- johnson could've gone the ju-co- route... but says he's all- in on lorman.

- - "my parents, they wanted me to go here - so bad.

And i mean i agree with- them.

But they basically told m- the same thing i was- thinking, like cut out the- middle man.

Just if the point i- to go division i, go division i- when you can."

"i met with coach mcnair and coach - - - - mcnair watched his film and we- sat down and talked and a lot o- these guys will do the- plus and minuses of differenty- places they've got an - - - - opportunity and he has way more- pluses when it goes to alcorn - state than he did anywhere- else."

Johnson also brings an off- - - - - the-field presence to alcorn- state... with a 3.4 g-p-a...