President Trump’s proposed budget benefits NASA

President Trump's proposed budget benefits NASA

NASA employees are applauding the president's proposed budget today.
O- a norovirus.- - nasa employees are applauding - the president's proposed budget- today.- the space agency's- administrator, speaking to- workers at mississippi's stenni- space center - a rocket - testing facility.

- which is testing the rocket - which will go to the moon.- administrator jim bridenstine,- sharing the news that the - president's budget proposal - includes 25 billion dollars - for nasa.

- to further its missions to the- moon,



Trump said to propose roughly $3 billion NASA budget boost for 2021

President Donald Trump is set to request a budget of $25.6 billion for NASA for its fiscal 2021...
TechCrunch - Published

Trump budget to face skepticism, be overwhelmed by politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronted with trillion-dollar-plus deficits for as far as the eye can see,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



