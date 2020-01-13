Education Professionals Recommend Waiting To Enroll Your Child in Kindergarten I f They Aren’t Ready

Corner..

And some parents will be registering their children for the first time i talked with early education professionals..

Who say it's important that your soon to be kindergartener is ready to start school and if they aren't it's ok to wait a year to enroll them.

Starting school is a big step in a child's life.

(nat( but making sure they are mature enough to handle a full day of education is important for their future.

"you know if they come in to kindergarten and they just are ready..

But they know just enough where they move on to first grade it just builds and builds from 1st grade to 2nd grade to 3rd grade and each year could be a little more difficult than the last for that child."- kara meyer that's why education professionals recommend waiting to enroll your child until they are able to perform daily tasks independently.

"can they get their coat on independently, can they stand in a line, can they listen to a story or do a task quietly and independently for roughly 10 minutes at a time without needing a lot of assistance and redirection."-kara meyer counselors say enrolling children in to kindergarten before they are ready can sometimes have negative effects.

"we do see that sometimes it does hurt their confidence when they feel like the others are progressing faster then they are."-jerilyn brooks counselor while some children are able to start kindergarten before they are five years old..

Educators say age is a factor in maturity.

"the developmental readiness comes with age..

Not necessarily what they know academically."-kara meyer if parents do decide to wait on enrolling their kids in school..

Education professionals say there aren't any negatives in doing so.

"from my experience i haven't seen any negatives from holding your child back.

Trust your gut.

If you feel like their not ready..

Then wait that extra year."- jerilyn brooks counselor tsc is hosting kindergarten round up for the upcoming school year on april 8th at 11 of it's elementary schools for more information on what you need to register your child head to our website w- l-f-i dot com.

