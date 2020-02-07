Flooding Forces People To Evacuate

Backs right into the tennessee river....and as you can tell...it's clearly seeing the impact from all of this heavy rain.

This was one of their baseball fields....and the water is so deep i can't even determine where the field once was.

In decatur, things are so bad at point mallard park, flooding forced people out of their homes.

Jomarie bartlett, lives on point mallard campground "management here prepared us and got the people out that was necessary and did everything really promptly" some of jomarie bartlett's neighbors, who lives on point mallard campground, evacuated their lot over the weekend because of potential flood conditions.

Jomarie bartlett, lives on point mallard campground "this is mother nature.

We can't do anything about mother nature" the spokesperson for point mallard told me it's hard to predict which part could flood in any particular storm.

Nicole belcher, spokesperson for point mallard "mother nature is kinda one of those things that can't be controlled" "we are consistently looking at updates tva gives us hourly and we are trying to make decisions based on the information we're receiving" bartlett has lived on the campground for several years but told me the flooding doesn't worry her.

Jomarie bartlett, lives on point mallard campground "when you're by the river, no matter where you are, you always take this case" point mallard management evacuated 91 camper sites, those people are now in a parking lot on the camp grounds.

Nicole belcher, spokesperson for point mallard "we do have several evacuation plans so we have adequate places to put campers" jomarie bartlett, lives on point mallard campground "let's just pray it stops.

Let's just pray we get two inches instead of 8...i think that would be great " officials do believe water levels at point mallard in decatur and here at mcfarland park in florence will rise in the next couple of days.

Several of the roads here in florence are barricaded...and police advise drivers to not ignore these barricades...as water levels could be deep and life-threatening.

Reporting live in florence