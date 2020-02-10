How The 2021 Fiscal Budget Impact NASA

Global  

WAAY 31 is taking a look at the proposed 2021 Budget and how it will impact NASA.
Nasa leaders at the marshall space flight center say the 2021 fiscal budget proposal would give them the necessary resources to continue their major projects.

The white house's budget request includes a total of 25 billion dollars going to nasa - a 12-percent increase in requested funding from last year.

Marshall space flight center leaders estimate they will see 3 billion dollars!

The funding is focused on supporting nasa's artemis mission, returning to the moon... and eventually landing on mars.... something huntsville plays a big role in.

"the continuation of the space launch system, the most powerful rocket ever built that will be delivering in the artemis mission in 2021.... and that sets the stage for artemis 3.... the first time a woman... and the next man will set foot on the surface of the moon.

The marshall space flight center emphasizes this proposed budget would help keep them on track in their projects.

