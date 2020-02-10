Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100, Billie Eilish Gives Tribute to Kobe at Oscars & More | Billboard News

The Oscars dazzle with some amazing music moments, Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' debuts at No.

1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Janet Jackson is headed on the road for a new tour.

These are the top music stories for Monday, February 10th.