President Trump Includes Extra $50M In 2021 Budget For Everglades Restoration 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published President Trump Includes Extra $50M In 2021 Budget For Everglades Restoration If the extra money for Everglades restoration survives, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would decide how to use it.

Recent related news from verified sources President Trump’s 2021 Budget Includes $250M For Everglades Restoration Projects President Donald Trump just released his budget for fiscal year 2021, and there’s good news for...

