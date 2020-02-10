Global  

Imlay City police rally around sergeant's family after 12-year-old injured in snowmobile accident

Imlay City police rally around sergeant's family after 12-year-old injured in snowmobile accident

Imlay City police rally around sergeant's family after 12-year-old injured in snowmobile accident

The Imlay City Police Department is rallying behind the 12-year-old daughter of a sergeant who was injured in a snowmobile accident over the weekend.
