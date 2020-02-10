Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Luke Fickell turns down Michigan State, stays at Cincinnati

Luke Fickell turns down Michigan State, stays at Cincinnati

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Luke Fickell turns down Michigan State, stays at Cincinnati

Luke Fickell turns down Michigan State, stays at Cincinnati

Luke Fickell turns down Michigan State, stays at Cincinnati.

Brad Galli has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Luke Fickell tells Michigan State he’s staying at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Luke Fickell informed Michigan State on Monday that he’s decided to stay...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.comDaily Callerbizjournals


Sources: Cincy's Fickell to stay, won't go to MSU

Despite considerable interest from Michigan State, Luke Fickell has decided to remain with the...
ESPN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bluruls

Bleed blue RT @ItsAntWright: Luke Fickell turns down the Michigan State job.. there are some trash insiders on the Michigan State side.. how can liter… 17 minutes ago

AlexBender7

Alex Bender RT @247Sports: Report: Luke Fickell turns down Michigan State, will remain at Cincinnati: https://t.co/rHprFjqsQG https://t.co/QjSuqgNgrs 56 minutes ago

aiden_bowles

O-H❗️I-O❗️🌰 RT @Buckeye_Sports: Former Ohio State coach Luke Fickell, who now is head coach at Cincinnati, turned down the head coaching vacancy at Mic… 1 hour ago

wolvej4201

Evan Johns RT @CraziesMichigan: Luke Fickell turns down Michigan State, will stay at Cincinnati. 1 hour ago

TroyPallotto

Troy Pallotto ♦️ 🇺🇸 🍦⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @KateWWMT: University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell has turned down the chance to be the next head football coach at Michiga… 2 hours ago

MPaxton2013

Coach Paxton Lovin’ that Luke Fickell turns down the “Little Brother”!! Selfish move on Dantonio’s part leaving MSU hanging this late 2 hours ago

Sub500

Sub 500 (202) Luke Fickell Turns Down Michigan State Football Head Coaching Job!!!: https://t.co/3VMiOaq4eg 3 hours ago

Buckeye_Sports

Buckeye Sports Bulletin Former Ohio State coach Luke Fickell, who now is head coach at Cincinnati, turned down the head coaching vacancy at… https://t.co/X5oH3ME6sk 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Luke Fickell will stay at Cincinnati after interviewing for MSU head coaching job [Video]Luke Fickell will stay at Cincinnati after interviewing for MSU head coaching job

It appears the Michigan State football coach search will continue as Luke Fickell will reportedly stay at Cincinnati.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm [Video]University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm

Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell will stay put after interviewing for a job at Michigan State.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.