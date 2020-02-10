WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 10

Global  

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Candidates make last pitch for votes as President Trump holds rally in NH; Man accused of attempting to kidnap woman in Boston; Prosecutors reveal fake resume used to get Lori Loughlin’s daughter into USC; Rain Tuesday.
