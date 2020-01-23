Lincoln County tornado sirens upgraded

Are also being built in the county.

Heavy rain left its mark in lincoln county this week, but that's not the only weather officials are worried about.

The lincoln county emergency management agency was hard at work this week.

It made sure a potentially dangerous issue they encountered in december doesn't happen again waay31's steven dilsizian learned what they did to keep residents safer.

The lincoln county emergency management director tells me a computer glitch in the software prevented tornado sirens from going off when they were needed in december.

The new upgrade they've installed makes sure that problem never happens again.

Take sot: kelsey beckley - lives in fayetteville "every year they get a little bit of an issue, especially in the south lincoln area, a couple years back the school was hit so we definitely have a threat every year with that" kelsey beckley has grown up in fayetteville.... she knows weather is always a concern.

The county felt the impact of major flooding from this week's heavy rain... the storm system even caused a tornado in colbert county in north alabama when a storm caused a tornado warning to be issued in december, the sirens in lincoln county did not go off.

Beckley was shocked to hear an important safety tool was broken!

Take sot: kelsey beckley - lives in fayetteville "it's pretty concerning because the weather lately here has been wishy washy and every wednesday there is supposed to be a practice siren so we know they are working" lincoln county emergency management director doug campbell tells me it was a computer problem.

He says with a new system upgrade, there are now 3 different ways to activate the siren in the case of a tornado emergency.

Now, officials can sound the alarm essentially from anywhere, and if there is ever a problem, there are other options.

Beckley says she heard the sirens being tested just 24 hours ago, and is confident in the upgrades.

Take sot: kelsey beckley - lives in fayetteville "i know yesterday they had a practice siren and especially with all this flooding going on, it's more assuring" in lincoln co -- sd -- waay31 news.

This system upgrade impacts a total of 10 sirens.... 5 in the city of fayetteville... and 5 in the county.

Officials say they are ready to go if and