Loggerhead Marinelife Center: Break up with balloons on Valentine's Day 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:56s - Published Loggerhead Marinelife Center: Break up with balloons on Valentine's Day Loggerhead Marinelife Center wamts you to break up with the plastic balloons for Valentine's Day.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Loggerhead Marinelife Center: Break up with balloons on Valentine's Day VALENTINES DAY. VOLUNTEERSCOLLECTED MORE THAN 100 OFTHEM DURING RECENT BEACHCLEAN-UPS. AS WPTV NEWSCHANNELFIVE'S GLENN GLAZER REPORTS,THE CENTER HAS OTHER OPTIONSTHEY WANT YOU TO CONSIDER.<<*NO SCRIP*







You Might Like