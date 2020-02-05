Bernie Sanders Doubles Down On Effectiveness Of His Grassroots Campaign now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:49s - Published WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Luis A Quintana RT @RNCResearch: Bernie Sanders doubles down on comments defending socialists in Latin American, Evo Morales https://t.co/XOfNUkYVaD https:… 2 minutes ago Leanne Sanders RT @SBAList: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders doubles down, agrees with Pete Buttigieg: #ProLife Americans no longer welcome in the Democratic Part… 13 minutes ago RKB1961 Bernie Sanders doubles down, agrees with Pete Buttigieg: #ProLife Americans no longer welcome in the Democratic Par… https://t.co/QoXqb098tN 55 minutes ago