Fort Wayne health professionals celebrate National Wear Red Day

February is heart month and there are initiatives all month long to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease.fox 55's jeremy masukevich tells us why one color filled hospitals across fort wayne today.

The color red is often associated with a stop...today the color represents stopping a disease that affects millions its the number one killer of women and men in the united states so we need to be aware of that.

Cardiovascular diseasedoctor robertson hopes that national wear red day raises awareness...especially for women.women have a special role in life.

They are often times very busy.

We don't often relate cardiovascular disease to women as much as we should.

Caregivers from the veteran affairs northern indiana healthcare system have seen firsthand why heart concerns amongst women can be overlooked.we tend to put our health concerns on the backburner and tend to everybody else.heart month presents an opportunity to begin a lifestyle that is heart healthy.for 28 days you can choose something small every day.

Taking a walk, or choosing a low sodium meal are just a few small steps that can reduce the chances of heart diseasehigh blood pressure, stress, things that we can't see going on you need to make sure we keep that in the forefront and try to reduce that as much as possible.leading a heart healthy lifestyle is something that every woman can benefit from.you don't have to be miss workout and go to the gym everyday, its about adding in those little changes that can make a big difference.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news heart month events continue when the love your heart expo returns to the parkview mirro center