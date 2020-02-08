Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fort Wayne health professionals celebrate National Wear Red Day

Fort Wayne health professionals celebrate National Wear Red Day

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Fort Wayne health professionals celebrate National Wear Red Day

Fort Wayne health professionals celebrate National Wear Red Day

Healthcare professionals hope National Wear Red Day can raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in the Fort Wayne community, especially for women.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fort Wayne health professionals celebrate National Wear Red Day

February is heart month and there are initiatives all month long to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease.fox 55's jeremy masukevich tells us why one color filled hospitals across fort wayne today.

The color red is often associated with a stop...today the color represents stopping a disease that affects millions its the number one killer of women and men in the united states so we need to be aware of that.

Cardiovascular diseasedoctor robertson hopes that national wear red day raises awareness...especially for women.women have a special role in life.

They are often times very busy.

We don't often relate cardiovascular disease to women as much as we should.

Caregivers from the veteran affairs northern indiana healthcare system have seen firsthand why heart concerns amongst women can be overlooked.we tend to put our health concerns on the backburner and tend to everybody else.heart month presents an opportunity to begin a lifestyle that is heart healthy.for 28 days you can choose something small every day.

Taking a walk, or choosing a low sodium meal are just a few small steps that can reduce the chances of heart diseasehigh blood pressure, stress, things that we can't see going on you need to make sure we keep that in the forefront and try to reduce that as much as possible.leading a heart healthy lifestyle is something that every woman can benefit from.you don't have to be miss workout and go to the gym everyday, its about adding in those little changes that can make a big difference.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news heart month events continue when the love your heart expo returns to the parkview mirro center




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Healthcare professionals hope National Wear Red Day can raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in the Fort Wayne… https://t.co/2mqawyJCb6 3 days ago

JeremyFOX55

JeremyMasukevichFOX55 Fort Wayne health professionals are raising awareness for cardiovascular disease all month long. Find out why the c… https://t.co/ccMcLLPWYR 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

National Wear Red Day [Video]National Wear Red Day

It is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

Credit: KIMTPublished

Health Headlines - 2-7-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 2-7-19

In today's health headlines we talk about the Coronavirus and how it is impacting cruise lines. Many middle age people are worried about the cost of medical insurance. Today is national wear red day to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.