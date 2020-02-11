Counselors highlight advocates on National Counselors Week

Counselors week, regional counselors thanked those who help them get their work done.

The northwest missouri school counselors association honored a library media specialist from west platte junior and senior high this morning as their award recipient..

Sherry mcghay says she enjoys her work and being able to do her part in helping students.

(sot ) "i try to support those programs in the library, so when they do suicide do displays on hope and help, i'm always looking for new ideas and new ways to support students in the library and to support the couselor and the programs she tries to do."

The association represents counselors from school districts across 18 counties of