The CROWN Act aims to end hair discrimination

The CROWN Act aims to end hair discrimination

The CROWN Act aims to end hair discrimination

An Oscar winner's speech puts the spotlight on hair discrimination.

It's a controversial issues that surfaces in cities across the country.

A Wisconsin state representative is working to ban it.
Texas lawmakers are drafting a hair discrimination bill

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Legislative Black Caucus has announced it’s working on a bill that would...
Seattle Times - Published


Bill that seeks to ban hair discrimination in Colorado passes state committee

The CROWN Act prohibits hair discrimination at work, in schools and more.

The CROWN Act prohibits hair discrimination at work, in schools and more.

Duration: 02:27Published

Survey shows that black women's hair perceived 3.4x more unprofessional [Video]Survey shows that black women's hair perceived 3.4x more unprofessional

A new law bans hair discrimination in the state, The Crown Act sponsored by Sen. Holly Mitchel makes California the first state to introduce a bill like this.

Duration: 02:49Published

