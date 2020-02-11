Clay County YMCA to host e-learning day

School will not be in session this wednesday for kids in clay county, indiana.

But that doesn't mean learning won't take place.

The clay county y-m-c-a can watch over children on the e-learning day.

Students will be able to get help with their homework and even participate in fun activities.

Officials say the program will help in two different ways.

It gives children a place to continue their education and it gives parents another childcare option.

"sometimes its hard to find childcare when school's out of session and parents can't always take days home from work especially when you have several at a time so the ymca wants to provide an affordable option."

There is a fee.

