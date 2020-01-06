Giddy up! 95th Tucson Rodeo begins Feb. 15, what you need to know

IT'S RODEO TIME IN TUCSON!

THE95TH ANNUAL LA FIESTA DE LOSVAQUEROS -- BEGINS THISSATURDAY.

IT ENDS WITH THEFINAL RODEO ON THE 23RD EVENTSINCLUDE BARREL RACING -- STEERWRESTLING -- AND BULL RIDING.TUCSON AREA SCHOOLS WILL BEOFF NEXT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY-- BECAUSE OF THE RODEO DAYSHOLIDAY.

A LIST OF EVENTS --TIMES -- AND PRICING ARE ONOUR WEBSITE -- KGUN9 DOT