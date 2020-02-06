The CROWN Act aims to end hair discrimination 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:47s - Published The CROWN Act aims to end hair discrimination An Oscar winner's speech puts the spotlight on hair discrimination. It's a controversial issues that surfaces in cities across the country. A Wisconsin state representative is working to ban it.

Texas lawmakers are drafting a hair discrimination bill HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Legislative Black Caucus has announced it's working on a bill that would...

