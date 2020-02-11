Mocs women fall short against Western

For a comeback of their own against western carolina this afternoon.
=== mocs chipping away at the catamounts 18 point lead.
Bria dial a huge part of that.
13 points in the third period alone for the junior forward.
=== lakelyn bouldin doing her part.
Full contact in the paint.
Mocs trail by 11.
=== little by little western's lead vanishes.
Dial again with the three.
=== two minutes left.
Chatt down by 5.
... make that two.
Nakeia burks from long range.
However, too little too late for the scenic city ladies.
Western wins 61-53.
Katie burrows: "they wanted it more than we did.
We came out.
We lacked fire.
We lacked energy.
And i don't have an answer for that.
I'm not in their minds.
I'm not in their bodies.
This will be a very good game to learn from."
As if being the