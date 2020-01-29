Annual Variety charity Oscar viewing party 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:02s - Published Annual Variety charity Oscar viewing party Variety The Children's Charity of Southern Nevada hosted their 11th Annual "Variety Salutes Hollywood" Oscar viewing party on Feb 9. The event took place at the Brenden Theatres inside the Palms hotel-casino. 0

