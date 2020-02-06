Global  

Elizabeth Holmes Pushes For Dismissal Of Charges In Theranos Trial

Len Ramirez reports on defense team arguing to dismiss charges in Theranos fraud case (2-10-2020)
U.S. judge drops some charges against Theranos's Holmes, leaves wire fraud

A federal judge late on Tuesday dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes,...
The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand trial over 'massive fraud' in July 2020

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand trial over 'massive fraud' in July 2020· Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to start blood-testing startup Theranos,...
sesiegler

Sara Elizabeth Holmes Pushes For Dismissal Of Charges In Theranos Trial https://t.co/cexC0LOt6Y via @YouTube 13 hours ago


Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped [Video]Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped

Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers have asked a federal judge to throw out the US government's case against her. The US indicted Holmes in 2018 for 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud..

Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial [Video]Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and..

