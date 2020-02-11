West Vigo Brownstown Central

Global  

Sectional title over orleans 44-32.

In spencer indiana, the west vigo lady vikings looked to pull off a monster upset against brownstown central.

1st qtr, vikings trailing by three as they pass out of the braves trap and eventually find kylee stepp for the three to tie things up early.

2nd qtr now, west vigo down by double digits but still pressing as stepp's three is off the mark but maci easton is there for the quick put back.

Next trip down for the viks, katelyn fennell drops this one in for three.

Suddenly west vigo is within striking distance.

But the braves end up running away from the vikings as brownstown central claims the owen valley sectional by a




FlightRise

IN Flight RISE RT @IndianaFlight: Kylee Stepp - West Vigo HS - 6'0" Wing 2021 - 10pts 7rebs 3ast 3stls 3blks in an 45-44 (2OT) victory Friday night again… 2 days ago

tribstarsports

Tribune-Star Sports The first eight minutes of the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional championship game in girls high school basketball wen… https://t.co/tU6zcnW3Ez 2 days ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler 3A sectional title at Owen Valley. Brownstown Central 66-34 over West Vigo 2 days ago

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter RT @WVHSathletics: Sectional Final Brownstown Central 66 West Vigo 34 2 days ago

WVHSathletics

West Vigo Athletics Sectional Final Brownstown Central 66 West Vigo 34 2 days ago

WVHSathletics

West Vigo Athletics End 1st Brownstown Central 14 West Vigo 3 2 days ago

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter End of the 1st: Brownstown Central 14 West Vigo 3 #GBBSectionals #Sports10 2 days ago

tribstar

Tribune-Star News RT @TribStarAndy: Basketball day part 2 is back to Owen Valley, where West Vigo grls play 23-3 Brownstown Central for sectional title 2 days ago

