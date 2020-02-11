West Vigo Brownstown Central

Sectional title over orleans 44-32.

In spencer indiana, the west vigo lady vikings looked to pull off a monster upset against brownstown central.

1st qtr, vikings trailing by three as they pass out of the braves trap and eventually find kylee stepp for the three to tie things up early.

2nd qtr now, west vigo down by double digits but still pressing as stepp's three is off the mark but maci easton is there for the quick put back.

Next trip down for the viks, katelyn fennell drops this one in for three.

Suddenly west vigo is within striking distance.

But the braves end up running away from the vikings as brownstown central claims the owen valley sectional by a