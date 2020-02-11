Global  

Evergreen Homeowner Lures Deer Inside Home To Feed Them

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted another video of people feeding wild animals with a call to stop, not only because it is against the law but because it is dangerous for animals, too.
