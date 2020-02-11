Evergreen Homeowner Lures Deer Inside Home To Feed Them 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:33s - Published Evergreen Homeowner Lures Deer Inside Home To Feed Them Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted another video of people feeding wild animals with a call to stop, not only because it is against the law but because it is dangerous for animals, too. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Redragons RT @CBSDenver: VIDEO: Evergreen Homeowner Lures Deer Inside Home To Feed Them https://t.co/BeXMUuAqbt https://t.co/2Nr3yx3NOC 3 hours ago CBSDenver VIDEO: Evergreen Homeowner Lures Deer Inside Home To Feed Them https://t.co/BeXMUuAqbt https://t.co/2Nr3yx3NOC 6 hours ago