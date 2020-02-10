'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:37s - Published 'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film Matthew A. Cherry said he aimed to "take a small slice of black American life and make it animated ... and hopefully, it can change lives."

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Heartwarming film "Hair Love" wins Oscar for best animated short The win makes former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry the second professional athlete to win an Oscar.

CBS News - Published 23 hours ago



Former NFL WR Cherry wins Oscar for short film Matthew A. Cherry, who spent about three seasons in the NFL with several teams, won an Academy Award...

ESPN - Published 23 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this PASSPORT Magazine Discrimination takes on many forms. The #Oscar winning animated short #HairLove sends a message of acceptance and i… https://t.co/J0RspiKkbW 6 minutes ago Yehudit Israelite https://t.co/Q4sNJrQGbc Brotha Cherry, Congratulations on such a heartwarming, animated short story! Keep making these!🤩🥰👍🏾 8 minutes ago Shawn newell RT @ProFootballTalk: Former NFL WR Matthew Cherry wins best animated short film Oscar for Hair Love https://t.co/veaxu4VHvh 10 minutes ago OhTee 'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film https://t.co/0tjwc63cSW via @ESSENCE 20 minutes ago W.H. Jordan RT @CBSThisMorning: "Hair Love" took home an Oscar on Sunday night for best animated short. The heartwarming animation tells the sweet stor… 25 minutes ago Jeanelle B RT @corimurray: HAIR LOVE WINS AN OSCAR HAIR LOVE WINS AN OSCAR HAIR LOVE WINS AN OSCAR HAIR LOVE WINS AN OSCAR HAIR LOVE WINS AN OSCAR HAI… 31 minutes ago DeNeen Brown 'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short - Essence https://t.co/szUU2j90QF 34 minutes ago 1BlessedNatural "Hair Love" Short Film by Matthew A. Cherry Wins Oscar! #teamnatural #naturalhair #1blessednatural… https://t.co/slFCLrZtac 34 minutes ago