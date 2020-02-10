Global  

'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film

Matthew A.

Cherry said he aimed to "take a small slice of black American life and make it animated ... and hopefully, it can change lives."
Heartwarming film "Hair Love" wins Oscar for best animated short

The win makes former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry the second professional athlete to win an Oscar.
CBS News - Published

Former NFL WR Cherry wins Oscar for short film

Matthew A. Cherry, who spent about three seasons in the NFL with several teams, won an Academy Award...
ESPN - Published


'Hair Love' Embraces Loving One's Own Hair5 [Video]'Hair Love' Embraces Loving One's Own Hair5

From Chicago, director Matthew Cherry was in Los Angeles to receive his first Academy Award for his animated short film 'Hair Love." CBS 2's Jim Williams reports on how it's more than just a funny..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:52Published

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Toliver Talk About 'Hair Love' [Video]Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Toliver Talk About "Hair Love"

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Toliver talk about how they teamed up to make the Oscar winning short "Hair Love."

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:48Published

