How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey

How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey

How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey

Can Twitter be saved?

In a wide-ranging conversation with TED's Chris Anderson and Whitney Pennington Rodgers, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discusses the future of the platform -- acknowledging problems with harassment and moderation and proposing some fundamental changes that he hopes will encourage healthy, respectful conversations.

"Are we actually delivering something that people value every single day?" Dorsey asks.
