Roseburg looks to add trail system to Sunshine Park

Roseburg wants to add a trail system to sunshine park& so they are hosting a public workshop wednesday in hopes of getting feedback from the community.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why some people say a trail system would make the park better than it already is.

Trt: 1:32 00:00 take lower mark moore says he walks his dog at sunshine park because it not as noisy as other parks in the city.

And, it reportedly a lot safer.

00:08 mark moore, frequent park visitor:?in all the times ie come out here, ie never found a trash pile.

Or you know, having to worry about her picking up a syringe?

00:17 evita: some people tell me other parks aren as safe as sunshine park.

They say it sits on the edge of city limits so it secluded& keeping the homeless or other questionable activity away from the area.

That way they can enjoy the park in peace.

But moore says the existing trails are too short&and he wishes his routine walks would last longer.?i imagine theye wanting the expand the trails.

And of course, that would be great for everyone?

Sunshine park spans over 50-acres of open land five miles east of downtown roseburg.

City staff say there is 40-acres that isn being used right now.

They know alot of people use the park for walking..

So they want to build a trail system in the empty space.

00:54 heather johnson, frequent park visitor:?you know, a lot of people that bring their dogs out here to walk so it would give us more options?

City staff say they will show the renderings to the public wednesday at 6 pm in the library.

They say they will be paying for the project with grants& so theye wanting to get feedback from the community before they waste their time and money.?it nice they're going to put their attention toward the park and add another trail out here.

I know it will get a lot of use?

But moore says he all for it.

He says it will continue to give him a safe place to walk his dog&with a better trail to walk her on.

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9