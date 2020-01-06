Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Giddy up! 95th Tucson Rodeo begins Feb. 15, what you need to know

Giddy up! 95th Tucson Rodeo begins Feb. 15, what you need to know

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Giddy up! 95th Tucson Rodeo begins Feb. 15, what you need to knowCalling all cowfolk! The 95th Annual Tucson Rodeo returns Feb. 15!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KVOA

KVOA News 4 Tucson GIDDY UP: The 95th annual La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo and Parade kicks off on Saturday. Are you going?? https://t.co/9f6iw39DY3 58 minutes ago

kgun9

KGUN9 On Your Side RT @JoeyGreaber: Giddy up! 95th #Tucson Rodeo begins Feb. 15, what you need to know. 🐴https://t.co/XbYkPCDBXd https://t.co/CuUd5MmCor 5 hours ago

JoeyGreaber

Joey Greaber Giddy up! 95th #Tucson Rodeo begins Feb. 15, what you need to know. 🐴https://t.co/XbYkPCDBXd https://t.co/CuUd5MmCor 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tucson Rodeo Parade selects two WWII veterans as 2020 grand marshals [Video]Tucson Rodeo Parade selects two WWII veterans as 2020 grand marshals

A local group of veterans were at the grounds for the announcement and to accept the honor.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Family remembers avid cattle roper, one year after his death by hit and run [Video]Family remembers avid cattle roper, one year after his death by hit and run

Dominic Romero was fatally hit a day before his 20th birthday last year, the driver was never caught.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.