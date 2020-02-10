Janet Jackson Brings 'Black Diamond World Tour' To Staples Center 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:36s - Published Janet Jackson Brings 'Black Diamond World Tour' To Staples Center This summer, the pop star is bringing her "Black Diamond World Tour" to arenas across America.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alaturka News Janet Jackson Brings ‘Black Diamond World Tour’ To Staples Center https://t.co/zuU514ybzk https://t.co/AmxAz1g745 31 minutes ago KeAsha Hale Janet Jackson Brings ‘Black Diamond World Tour’ To Staples Center — CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/huLV29Pgfk https://t.co/tMvwZh0oaF 38 minutes ago seattleconcert RT @TacomaDome: 🎶 We are a part of the rhythm nation 🎶 JUST ANNOUNCED: Janet Jackson brings her Black Diamond World Tour 2020 to Tacoma on… 2 hours ago Lyn C RT @cleveland19news: Janet Jackson brings new tour and new music to Cleveland in ‘Black Diamond’ tour https://t.co/cpekrb90cY 2 hours ago Cleveland 19 News Janet Jackson brings new tour and new music to Cleveland in ‘Black Diamond’ tour https://t.co/cpekrb90cY 4 hours ago Jamie Faue RT @ModaCenter: JUST ANNOUNCED: @JanetJackson brings the Black Diamond Tour to Moda Center August 20th! Sign up for presale access » https… 8 hours ago Akron Beacon Journal Rock and Roll hall of famer and pop icon Janet Jackson will bring her all-new Black Diamond 2020 tour to Cleveland… https://t.co/EX56NuUxWp 8 hours ago HeatherBailey-WTSP @JanetJackson brings Black Diamond tour to #Tampa #wtsp https://t.co/QC9U2gR05s 9 hours ago