Denver-area man says cars are being rented to Lyft drivers with known mechanical issues 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:58s - Published Denver-area man says cars are being rented to Lyft drivers with known mechanical issues A local Lyft driver is accusing a local hub of knowingly renting him a malfunctioning car, the same make and model which is the subject of a class-action lawsuit.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Robert Garrison Denver-area man says cars are being rented to Lyft drivers with known mechanical issues https://t.co/s1PXHz5Cub 3 hours ago Denver7 News Denver-area man says cars are being rented to Lyft drivers with known mechanical issues https://t.co/9YyaGYHWlY 3 hours ago