Denver-area man says cars are being rented to Lyft drivers with known mechanical issues

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
A local Lyft driver is accusing a local hub of knowingly renting him a malfunctioning car, the same make and model which is the subject of a class-action lawsuit.
