Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Montreal Canadiens #Yotes https://t.co/LokT5WOr3w 3 minutes ago

Sandy RT @hockeynight: Montreal allows 3 unanswered goals in loss to Arizona https://t.co/Qydf5jTddL 4 minutes ago

Hockey Night in Canada Montreal allows 3 unanswered goals in loss to Arizona https://t.co/Qydf5jTddL 6 minutes ago

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Arizona Coyotes @ Montreal Canadiens on 2020-02-10: LINK: https://t.co/8MqkfY08cr #Yotes… https://t.co/sVAgH0LBzq 8 minutes ago

Upset Odds Arizona Coyotes defeat Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Highest #UpsetOdds available for Arizona Coyotes: +425 (via FOXBet)… https://t.co/Vl0pMiWBbS 9 minutes ago

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal with 1:00 remaining in the third period to give the Coyotes a 3-2 win against the Ca… 15 minutes ago

NHL.com Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal with 1:00 remaining in the third period to give the Coyotes a 3-2 win again… https://t.co/knLf44YhE5 17 minutes ago