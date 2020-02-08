Global  

Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:36s
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.

Arizona Coyotes, 02/10/2020
0
Recent related news

Canadiens stumble against Coyotes after late winner from Jakob Chychrun

Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal in the game's final minute to give the Arizona Coyotes a...
CBC.ca - Published


thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Montreal Canadiens #Yotes https://t.co/LokT5WOr3w 3 minutes ago

Skateordie416

Sandy RT @hockeynight: Montreal allows 3 unanswered goals in loss to Arizona https://t.co/Qydf5jTddL 4 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Montreal allows 3 unanswered goals in loss to Arizona https://t.co/Qydf5jTddL 6 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Arizona Coyotes @ Montreal Canadiens on 2020-02-10: LINK: https://t.co/8MqkfY08cr #Yotes… https://t.co/sVAgH0LBzq 8 minutes ago

UpsetOdds

Upset Odds Arizona Coyotes defeat Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Highest #UpsetOdds available for Arizona Coyotes: +425 (via FOXBet)… https://t.co/Vl0pMiWBbS 9 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal with 1:00 remaining in the third period to give the Coyotes a 3-2 win against the Ca… 15 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal with 1:00 remaining in the third period to give the Coyotes a 3-2 win again… https://t.co/knLf44YhE5 17 minutes ago

TheLeafsSeason

💙🤍 Mr. Kyle Clifford #73 💙🤍 @LeafsAllDayy The Leafs need to capitalize on the Montreal Canadiens loss, and the Florida Panthers loss by beating the Arizona Coyotes 32 minutes ago


