President Trump Rallies Supporters Ahead Of NH Primary

President Trump Rallies Supporters Ahead Of NH Primary

President Donald Trump spoke to thousands of supporters at SNHU arena in Manchester, NH.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President TrumpWatch VideoRepublican Joe Walsh ended his long-shot bid to defeat President Trump. It comes after he...
Newsy - Published

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in New Hampshire on Eve of Primary

President *Donald Trump* is in New Hampshire tonight on the eve of tomorrow's big primary to hold a...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



lmramey

Leigh RT @Angel5Christine: 😱WOW~ Look at this EXTREMELY long line of President Trump's supporters waiting to get into the Manchester rally! You d… 2 hours ago

RonaldM37557453

RondogUSMC RT @usatodayDC: Some Trump supporters camped out overnight ahead of the rally, which is the president's first since his impeachment acquitt… 2 hours ago

COforMike

Colorado for Mike Bloomberg - Text Mike to 80510 "Former 'Law & Order' star and environmental activist Sam Waterston told supporters... Mike Bloomberg... is the ide… https://t.co/r5uLUputUS 3 hours ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Some Trump supporters camped out overnight ahead of the rally, which is the president's first since his impeachment… https://t.co/ufggNhhNiN 4 hours ago

LawsEris

Eris RT @Jmac103John: @ForAmerica @BrentBozell Wow! What a reception. Nobody cares! Meanwhile Trump supporters sleep outside to get a chance to… 5 hours ago

Barbara97823378

Barbara Stevens ‘Tens of Thousands filling SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester, N.H, hours/days ahead of Trump’s Rally: ABC/WMUR9 Te… https://t.co/mVntb6FDwI 5 hours ago


President Trump Hosts Rally In Manchester, NH [Video]President Trump Hosts Rally In Manchester, NH

President Trump rallied his supporters ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:39Published

Man Arrested Outside White House Saturday After Threatening To Assassinate President Trump [Video]Man Arrested Outside White House Saturday After Threatening To Assassinate President Trump

Police arrested a Brandon, Florida, man outside the White House on Saturday after he threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:28Published

